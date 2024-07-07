Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $42.88 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715,503 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $42,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.79. 5,352,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,007,061. The firm has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.45. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $55.03.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

