Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $44.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,985 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $44,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 280.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

PFF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,010,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,207. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $32.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

