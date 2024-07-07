Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $45.02 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,379 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $45,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,515 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Oracle by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,938,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,334 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,342 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,339,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,300,941,000 after acquiring an additional 697,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,909,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,223,775,000 after acquiring an additional 204,546 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729 in the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,365,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,322,026. The stock has a market cap of $399.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.49. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

