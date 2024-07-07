Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $45.59 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,380 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $45,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369,091 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,015 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,584,000 after purchasing an additional 296,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,192,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,237,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,954,000 after purchasing an additional 560,110 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,690.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,232,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,217. The firm has a market cap of $130.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

