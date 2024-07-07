Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $49.03 Million Stock Position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,753,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,893 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.28% of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF worth $49,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 112,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,279,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,735,000 after buying an additional 837,121 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 46,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 92.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the period.

Shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.12. 513,940 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65.

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

