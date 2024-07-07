Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $50.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $50,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.70. 1,098,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.41.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

