Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,066 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Western Union worth $14,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Western Union by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,087,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,399,000 after purchasing an additional 160,735 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,460,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,935,000 after buying an additional 1,627,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Western Union by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,161,000 after buying an additional 721,331 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Western Union by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,528,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,141,000 after buying an additional 188,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE WU traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,639,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 120.76%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WU. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

