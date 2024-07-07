Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,523 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 4.09% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $44,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAVA. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 73,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

JAVA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.02. 88,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,691. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $60.54. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.78.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

