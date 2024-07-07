Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $17,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $841.65. The stock had a trading volume of 181,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,290. The company’s 50 day moving average is $765.14 and its 200-day moving average is $696.38. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $856.30. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 100.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.59%.

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,818,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,311 shares of company stock worth $61,382,161. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

