Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPBFree Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,916 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.65% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $49,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 36,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of JCPB stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 269,056 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.202 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

