Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $16,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,670 shares of company stock worth $2,586,315. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

TOL traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,020. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.14. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $135.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

