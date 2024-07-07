Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 597,848 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 367,404 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $47,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CVS Health by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,298,000 after buying an additional 10,837,801 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,529,000 after buying an additional 2,297,100 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,209,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 8,697.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $104,395,000 after buying an additional 1,307,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $56.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,275,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,542,275. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

