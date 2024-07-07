Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 13,555 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $15,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,842,000 after buying an additional 399,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Relx by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,843,000 after acquiring an additional 94,052 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Relx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,574,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,070,000 after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,983,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,120,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELX stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.22. 562,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,059. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.74.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

