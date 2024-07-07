Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 26,573 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 331,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,573 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $42,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 29.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 244,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,368,000 after acquiring an additional 56,060 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,664,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,442. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $638.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

