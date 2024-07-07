Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 32,979 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,185 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,979 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $14,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of GSK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,782 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,091,000 after purchasing an additional 43,753 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in GSK by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 990,035 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in GSK by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 142,120 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 58,022 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,555 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,744,000 after buying an additional 156,480 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

GSK traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.84. 3,284,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $45.92.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.3762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. GSK’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

