Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 4,179 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,757,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $231,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,215,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $126.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,786,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,857,639. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The firm has a market cap of $320.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

