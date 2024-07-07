Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 52,693 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,693 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.51% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 160,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,498 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,482,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,328,000 after purchasing an additional 104,966 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 521,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 21,637 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,714. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0692 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

