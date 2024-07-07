Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,388 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $17,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,304,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,084,000 after purchasing an additional 252,731 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 116,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,815,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,262,000 after acquiring an additional 360,500 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.09. 3,120,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,134,249. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.86.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

