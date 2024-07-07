Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $174.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,600. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Get Our Latest Report on ZTS

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.