Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $19,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $497,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WST traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $322.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,095. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.44 and a 200 day moving average of $359.33. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $310.00 and a one year high of $415.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.55%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

