Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 16,520 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,520 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $52,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,282,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,054,456. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.93. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

