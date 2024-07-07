Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 18,084 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,084 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $16,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 47.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 233,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,156,000 after acquiring an additional 74,782 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 25.7% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

VLO stock traded down $5.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,416,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,545. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.40 and a 200-day moving average of $151.26. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.47.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

