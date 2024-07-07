Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 21,464 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,464 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $41,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.94 on Friday, hitting $220.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,950,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,163. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.40 and its 200 day moving average is $203.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

