Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,376 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.43% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $31,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance
VLUE stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.92. The company had a trading volume of 402,572 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average of $102.68. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.
About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
