Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 28,393 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,393 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Brown & Brown worth $14,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Brown & Brown by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Brown & Brown by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.5 %

BRO stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $90.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,768. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.10. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.