Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,873 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 30.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 225,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,588,000 after acquiring an additional 52,914 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

ROP traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $562.56. 324,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,505. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $542.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.26. The firm has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $472.18 and a 1 year high of $569.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROP. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

