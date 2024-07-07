Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,888 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.34% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $19,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of VCR traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $320.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,473. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.19. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.52 and a fifty-two week high of $320.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

