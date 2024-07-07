Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,408 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $32,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $764,526,000 after purchasing an additional 137,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,178,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $842,064,000 after buying an additional 76,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $500,685,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,341,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,365,000 after acquiring an additional 178,502 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 969,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,779,000 after acquiring an additional 26,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.31.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 2.4 %

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,349. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $112.82 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

