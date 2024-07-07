Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,114 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,256 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $51,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 300,856 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,761,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,807 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 41,038 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,377,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,379 shares in the company, valued at $15,477,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,477,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,366 shares of company stock worth $13,058,787. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $474.57. 848,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,765. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $452.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $335.82 and a one year high of $486.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Stories

