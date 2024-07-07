Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,381 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $47,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,951,000 after acquiring an additional 203,860 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,318,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,111,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,584,000 after acquiring an additional 194,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,549,000 after purchasing an additional 151,844 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,074.48. 771,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,943. The company has a market cap of $423.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $980.63 and a 200 day moving average of $918.81. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,082.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

