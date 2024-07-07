Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $44,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $109.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,307. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

