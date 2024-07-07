Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $45,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $239.25. 3,932,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,452. The stock has a market cap of $177.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $269.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

