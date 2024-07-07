Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 691,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,230 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.17% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $35,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 38,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Bank acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,130,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.36. 1,606,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,464. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1788 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

