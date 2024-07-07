Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,203 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.46% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $37,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,315,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,383,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,583,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,134,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,949,000 after buying an additional 564,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 84.9% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,189,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,363,000 after buying an additional 546,298 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,607. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.62.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

