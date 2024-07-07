Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock Position Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHG. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,893,000 after buying an additional 914,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,791,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,442,000 after buying an additional 419,392 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth about $6,793,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,433,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,223,000 after purchasing an additional 123,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.37.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $34.96.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.87%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

