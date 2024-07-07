Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Hits New 12-Month High at $490.00

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.20) and last traded at GBX 490 ($6.20), with a volume of 123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.07).

Jersey Electricity Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £55.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1,297.30 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 467.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 446.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55.

Get Jersey Electricity alerts:

Jersey Electricity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $8.00. Jersey Electricity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,405.41%.

About Jersey Electricity

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Electricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Electricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.