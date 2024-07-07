Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $134.52

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.52 ($1.70) and traded as low as GBX 102 ($1.29). Jersey Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 108.50 ($1.37), with a volume of 85,312 shares.

Jersey Oil and Gas Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of £35.45 million, a P/E ratio of -638.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 13.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 161.41.

Jersey Oil and Gas Company Profile

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E, and 21/1A licenses; and a 100% working interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses.

