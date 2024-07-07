Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,910 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.94 and a 200-day moving average of $153.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.