JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $351.50

Shares of JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 351.50 ($4.45) and traded as low as GBX 340.25 ($4.30). JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 351.50 ($4.45), with a volume of 249,733 shares.
JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of £255.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 351.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 351.50.
About JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust
JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
