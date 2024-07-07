JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 660,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,779 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $39,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.48. The stock had a trading volume of 29,333 shares. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.77.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

