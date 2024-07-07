JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,329 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $79,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMUB opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

