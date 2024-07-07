JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:JXJT) Trading Up 4.7%

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Get Free Report) was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 367,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 521,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

JX Luxventure Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

About JX Luxventure

JX Luxventure Limited provides tourism services and supplying related products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Contract Manufacturing, Tourism Service, and Cross-Border E-Commerce. It provides packaged group tour services online through the 51books.com platform; and engages in the offline wholesale of health care, personal care, cosmetics, maternal and child, pet-related, universal cuisine and household products, and pre-owned electric cars, as well as online.

