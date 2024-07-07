K Christopher Farkas Acquires 51 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) CFO K Christopher Farkas acquired 51 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.62 per share, with a total value of $11,863.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,454.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $271.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.25. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $286.65.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.50.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

