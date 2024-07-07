K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.21

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.21 and last traded at C$8.19, with a volume of 282625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.06.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of K92 Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.02.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$80.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.68 million. K92 Mining had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.1897386 EPS for the current year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

