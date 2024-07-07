Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON) Shares Up 1%

Kartoon Studios Inc. (NASDAQ:TOON – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 63,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 243,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Kartoon Studios Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26.

Get Kartoon Studios alerts:

Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter. Kartoon Studios had a negative return on equity of 90.92% and a negative net margin of 164.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kartoon Studios

About Kartoon Studios

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Kartoon Studios during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Kartoon Studios during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Kartoon Studios during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Kartoon Studios Inc, a content and brand management company, creates, produces, licenses, and broadcasts educational and multimedia animated content for children worldwide. The company offers Shaq's Garage, a children's animated series about the secret adventures; Cocomelon that provides 3D animation videos of traditional nursery rhymes and children's songs; Eggventurers, a preschool animated series; Barbie Productions that provides animated Barbie series; Octonauts, a children's television series based on the children's books; Roblox Rumble, an elimination-style competitive reality series; and Spin Master Productions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kartoon Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kartoon Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.