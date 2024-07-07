Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Holdings Boosted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kemper were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 257.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 83,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Insider Transactions at Kemper

In other news, Director Gerald Laderman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.01 per share, with a total value of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,867. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Trading Down 1.1 %

KMPR opened at $58.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $64.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Kemper had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -65.26%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

