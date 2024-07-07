Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Keyera alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keyera

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$37.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$29.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.42.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.92 billion. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.26%. Analysts predict that Keyera will post 2.1818182 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

About Keyera

(Get Free Report

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.