Keyera (TSE:KEY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.40

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.40 and traded as high as C$37.89. Keyera shares last traded at C$37.40, with a volume of 1,382,911 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$41.00 price target on Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keyera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$38.18.

Get Keyera alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Keyera

Keyera Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of C$8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$36.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.42.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.92 billion. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Keyera Corp. will post 2.1818182 EPS for the current year.

Keyera Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Keyera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.