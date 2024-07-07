Kier Group (LON:KIE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.14

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.14 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 150.60 ($1.90). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 148.40 ($1.88), with a volume of 3,421,334 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.66) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
In other Kier Group news, insider Matthew Lester bought 7,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £9,982.40 ($12,626.36). Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.
Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.
