Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Increased by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 159,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 68.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

